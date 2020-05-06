Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, And Others Await Official Announcement From RRR Makers

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is in a state of lockdown which has halted the production of several films. It was announced that RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan will release on January 8, 2021. However, due to the current state of the lockdown, the makers are unsure when they will get to resume shooting.

Chiranjeevi, Prabhas await official announcement from RRR makers

A source from a news portal mentioned that many stars like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, and Nani are still waiting for an official announcement. The actors have been patiently waiting for a word from the makers of RRR in order to reschedule their own releases. According to a news portal, if shootings resume in July or August, Chiranjeevi may release his next film during next year’s Makar Sankranti. Similarly, Prabhas too will release his film ahead of that.

Hence, many releases depend on RRR and its dates, according to a source from a news portal. However, it was also mentioned by the portal that the producers' guild is expected to meet up in the coming week. Hence, the makers and the actors are eager to know what the decisions of the meeting will finally be. Besides the actors, several fans have also been awaiting the release of the films as they cannot expect what the schedules of the film will be after the lockdown is lifted. Currently, the country is in lockdown and many movie productions across India have been halted. Film releases have been pushed forward or the makers have refused to make any comments to reveal the dates after the lockdown is lifted.

