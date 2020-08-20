'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Telugu Season 13 Is All Set To Kick-start From August 23, 2020

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu is one of the most-watched Indian singing reality television shows in South India. The show is all set to kick-start its season 13 and take the world of singing to a completely new level. Know about its premiere date and more here.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu season 13 is all set to kick-start

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu season 13 is all set to give the world of singing an all-new dimension. The contestants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu season 13 seem to be ready for the show to start and their competition to begin. The singing reality television show will be going on-sir from August 23, 2020, and will be showcased on every Sunday at 8:00 pm.

The first promo of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu season 13 is out and it seems like the promo has already set the expectations of the audience very high.

Due to the global pandemic, it so happened that for the very first time in the history of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu that the auditions of the show were held on a virtual platform. The makers of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu have been very strict about taking all the necessary safety precautions for the cast and crew of the show.

What has made fans and viewers even more excited about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu season 13 is that the popular singer S.P. Shailaja, the lyricist Chandra Bose, and the music composer Koti are back to being on the judging panel for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu after a break of 11 years.

Apart from the judges, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu also has a panel of eight music artists from the South Indian music industry who will play the role of the Jury on the show, in order to guide their talents. The host for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu season 13 will be anchor Pradeep Machiraju, who has never failed to charm the audience with his witty comments and strong personality. Also, Rahul Sipligunj will be the first walk-in celebrity for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu season 13.

