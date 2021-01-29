Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Spirit Vs Hearts Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 2021 season is all set to continue with Match No.24 on Friday, January 29 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The upcoming match will see the Northern Spirit taking on the Auckland Hearts team. Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 11:40 AM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Spirit vs Hearts live streaming details, how to catch Spirit vs Hearts live scores and pitch and weather report for the game.

Also Read | India Vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Fans Laud Rahul Dravid For Developing India's Bench Strength

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Tournament preview ahead of Spirit vs Hearts

The ongoing Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 2021 season premiered on December 24 and will conclude on February 14. A total of six teams are participating in the competition as they compete with each other for the trophy in a double round-robin format. The preliminary final and the final will be played on February 11 and 14 respectively.

The upcoming game is the ninth match for Spirit and the eighth match for the Hearts this season. While Auckland Hearts (or Auckland Women) are placed at third on the points table with four wins out of their seven matches, the Northern Spirit are placed fourth on the table with three wins after eight fixtures. Here is a look at some updates for the much-awaited 24th match of the tournament.

IT’S GAME DAY!!!



Northern Knights v Auckland Aces

3.20pm @skycityhamilton Northern Spirit v Auckland Hearts

7.10pm



We are making history today & we can’t wait for you to be part of it 🌈#NDTogether #CricketNation #SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/PMFHrG5xA2 — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) January 29, 2021

Also Read | Shardul Thakur Happy For Team-mate Mohammed Siraj After His Fifer In Gabba Test

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Spirit vs Hearts live streaming details

The Spirit vs Hearts live streaming will not be available for television audiences in India. However, fans can still access the Spirit vs Hearts live streaming in India live on the FanCode app and website. For Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 live and Spirit vs Hearts live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Dream11 Super Smash, White Ferns and that of the competing teams.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Weather prediction ahead of Spirit vs Hearts

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 21 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Spirit vs Hearts pitch report

The Spirit vs Hearts pitch report is known to be conducive for spinners. The average first-innings score at the venue has been 130 in the last five matches this season. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the chasing teams have lost three of their five matches here in the ongoing tournament.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction To Be Held On February 18 In Chennai, One Day After India Vs England Test

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Spirit vs Hearts squads

Here is a look at the Spirit vs Hearts squads for the upcoming match.

Spirit vs Hearts: Spirit squad

Brooke Halliday, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield and Georgina Harris.

Spirit vs Hearts: Hearts squad

Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddlestone, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri and Roz McNeill.

Also Read | Joe Root Equals All-time Test Record Set By Virat Kohli Ahead Of India-England Series

Image source: Dream11 Super Smash Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.