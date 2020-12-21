Recap 2020: Ankush Chaudhari To Subodh Bhave, Here Are Best Performances In Marathi Movies

The year 2020 was a huge hiatus for the entertainment industry. Even after having movie theatres closed for months, several films were released on OTT platforms and created a huge buzz amongst the viewers. Having said that, let us take a look at the top five best performances in the Marathi films released in 2020.

Ankush Chaudhari - Dhurala

In Dhurala, Ankush Chaudhari plays Navnath Ubhe aka Dada. According to IMDb, Ankush Chaudhari's character satisfies to give 10/10 ratings. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the drama film also stars Nupur Dudwadkar, Devendra Gaikwad, Prajakta Hanamghar, Priyadarshan Jadhav, Siddarth Jadhav, Umesh Kamat, Alka KubalSonalee Kulkarni, Siddharth Mahashabde, Prasad Oak, Dnyanada Ramtirthkar, Uday Sabnis, Sulekha Talvalkar, Sai Tamhankar and others. The film follows the story of a sarpanch's family who battles against each other after the former's death.

Chunky Panday - Vikun Taak

As per critics' review, even though in Vikun Taak Chunky Panday had less screen time, his performance was the MVP of the film. The comedy-drama flick also features Shivraj Vaychal, Hrishikesh Joshi and Sameer Chougule. Released in Feb 2020, the film was directed by Sameer Patil. The filmmaker is known for popular Marathi flicks like Poster Boyz.

Raman Deokar - Mhorkya

Child actor Raman Deokar won the Best Actor award at the 16th Pune International Film Festival. The drama film, Mhorkya was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Children's Film at the Indian 65th National Film Awards in 2018. The film was released worldwide in 2020. At the 65th National Film Awards, Raman Deokar's name was mentioned at the special mention. Mhorkya was helmed by Amar Bharat Deokar.

Akshaya Gurav - Bittersweet

Bittersweet is a drama film released in Nov 2020. As mentioned by critics, Akshaya Gurav's performance in the film was one of the strong points of this flick. The film is directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. It also features Vivek Chabukswar, Anil Nagabhar, Bhagyashree Pane, Asit Redij, Smita Tambe, Guru Thakur, Suresh Vishwakarma.

Subodh Bhave - Vijeta

Subodh Bhave plays mind coach, Soumitra Deshmukh in Vijeta. According to critic review, Subodh Bhave outshines himself as the mind coach by getting into the skin of his role like a glove. The sports drama is directed by Amol Shetge. Apart from Bhave, it also stars Sushant Shelar and Pooja Sawant in the lead role. It follows the story of Soumitra Deshmukh and his teammates.

