Prasanth Varma Reveals His Third Film Titled 'Zombie Reddy'; Shares Motion Poster

Prasanth Varma of ‘Awe’ and ‘Kalki’ has recently revealed his third film. Produced by Apple Tree Studios, the film is titled as Zombie Reddy. Yesterday, the director took to his Instagram handle to share an announcement for the film. As per the announcement, one can see that there is a connection between the coronavirus and Zombie Reddy. Take a look:

Prasanth Varma reveals his third film

Prasanth Varma, who last directed Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen starrer Awe, is now back with a new film. The upcoming movie titled Zombie Reddy is based on the Coronavirus outbreak. The movie is touted to be the first film in the zombie thriller genre in the Telugu film industry. Recently, the director also revealed the title poster and motion poster of the film. Take a look:

The title of the film Zombie Reddy was announced with a spine-chilling animation. The motion poster begins with a peaceful backdrop of a full moon and a temple in a close-up angle which later turns violent. As the camera zooms out, it shows bats screeching and a tomb breaks into pieces to form the film’s title.

Finally, a hand comes out of the graveyard to grab it even as the full moon transitions into a blood moon. Moreover, the background score by Mark K Robin adds more terrifying visuals to it. More intriguingly, reports say that there is a connection between the coronavirus and Zombie Reddy. It is also reported by many portals that director Prasanth Varma has taken the zombie comedy route, and the movie could be a parody of popular commercial films. Take a look at the poster:

Moreover, makers of the film are still continuing the suspense by not announcing the lead cast of the movie. The zombie and the corona association seems to have kept under wraps for now. Raj Shekar Varma is bankrolling this project, which is reportedly in the final stage of shooting. Apart from this, Prasanth Varma is also co-producing the project.

Meanwhile, movie lovers are also waiting for an official announcement on Awe sequel. Recently, Kalki director Prasanth Varma took to his Twitter account to share an update about the movie. In the post, he wrote that the script is ready, however, he is in search of an apt producer. Take a look at his post:

