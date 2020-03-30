Prasanth Varma Of 'Awe' Fame Working On Film Based On Coronavirus Outbreak?

Prasanth Varma, who last helmed Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen starrer Awe, is all set to return to the silver screen with a new film. According to reports, the upcoming movie is based on the Coronavirus outbreak. Reports state the movie will delve into the lives of the infected patients and will narrate how this virus turned out to be a catastrophe.

Reports also reveal that almost half of the movie is shot, and the makers are waiting for the Coronavirus crisis to settle to shoot the remaining portions of the film.

Although, nothing much has been reported about the cast and crew of the upcomer, however, a media report alleges that Prasanth Varma will be co-producing the upcoming film. Furthermore, the report also claims that the director has been working on the project since December, and is closely following the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the movie-goers are waiting for an official announcement on Awe sequel. Recently, the director took to his Twitter account to update the movie-goers on the same. He wrote that the script is ready, however, he is in search of an apt producer for the film.

Awe, starring Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra in the lead, was a psychological thriller that dealt with issues like sexual abuse, child abuse, and drug abuse. Released in 2018, the movie, marked the directorial debut of Prasanth Varma. The Nani producer film also won awards at the 66th National Film Awards for Best Special Effects, and Best Make-up.

