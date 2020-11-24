'Scam 1992' Fame Pratik Gandhi Kicks Off The Shoot Of Next Gujarati Film 'Vaahlam Jaao Ne'

Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi, who became the talk of the town recently with his exemplary performance in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992, has kicked off the shoot of his upcoming venture which is a Gujarati film. Pratik will next be seen sharing the screen space with Deeksha Joshi in a Gujarati rom-com titled Vaahlam Jaao Ne.

Yesterday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news by sharing two pictures of team Vaahlam Jaao Ne as they sought blessings from Lord Krishna before commencing the production of the film.

Pratik Gandhi's Gujarati movie 'Vaahlam Jaao Ne' goes on floors

After starring in the SonyLIV series titled Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story, actor Pratik Gandhi has become the current obsession of cinephiles across the country. After garnering heaps of praise and immense love from not only critics but also the masses, Pratik has now begun the shoot of his upcoming Gujarati film titled Vaahlam Jaao Ne, which has filmmaker Hardik Gajjar at its helm.

The announcement was first made by the film's leading lady Deeksha Joshi on her Instagram handle, but it made headlines after Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same by shedding more details about the film.

#GUJARATI FILM LAUNCHED... #PratikGandhi - winning accolades for his act in #Scam1992 - to star in #Gujarati rom-com film #VaahlamJaaoNe... Directed by Hardik Gajjar... Produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures. pic.twitter.com/tH2mTYyMTL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2020

About Vaahlam Jaao Ne, the film is both directed and co-produced by Pratik's Ravan Leela filmmaker, Hardik Gajjar, under the production banners Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures. The cast of this upcoming Gujarati rom-com comprises a list of other prolific actors including Ojas Rawal, Tiku Talsania, Sanjay Goradia, and Kavin Dave in pivotal roles.

Although the film's release date has been kept under wraps by the makers, it is anticipated to release in 2021. The shoot of Vaahlam Jaao Ne went on floors from November 21, 2020, revealed lead actor Deeksha on her Instagram handle.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi will also next be seen in Ravan Leela, which is also directed by Hardik Gajjar. The upcoming film will mark Pratik's first-ever Hindi feature film which is presented by Pen Studios and bankrolled Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures. Pratik announced the film on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020.

Take a look:

