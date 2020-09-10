Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes A 'Happy Birthday' To South Diva Manju Warrier; See Post

South star Manju Warrier is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Thursday, September 10. Known for her role in super hit movies like Lucifer and Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, over the years, Manju has established herself as one of the leading ladies in Malayalam cinema. On the occasion of her birthday, not only fans but many prominent stars of Tollywood poured in sweet wishes for Manju Warrier, one of them being superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran birthday post for Manju Warrier

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared an adorable photo of the actor, wherein she can be seen embracing ray of sunlight. Eyes closed, Manju can be seen relaxed as the camera captures her. Donning a casual ensemble, her look is completed with pony hair-do. Wishing her ‘Happy Birthday’, Prithviraj used a smiley emoticon to complete her brief caption. Check out his post here:

As soon as the birthday post surfaced online, fans of the actor flooded Prithviraj’s comment section with endearing wishes for her. While some dropped heart emoticons, others used her dialogues to convey their love for the star. Fire and smiley emoji haven’t stopped pouring in yet. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, even actor and filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, who is another acquaintance of Manju posted an adorable photo of the actor. The duo has given major friendship goals to their fans on several occasions. While sharing the photo, Geetu wrote, “Mine ♥ï¸ happy birthday #BFF”.

What is next in store for Manju Warrier?

On the professional front, Manju Warrier has several interesting projects lined up for her. She will soon be seen in Santosh Sivan directed Jack and Jill. The action-thriller will also star Kalidas Jayaram and Soubin Shahir alongside her. Jack and Jill will also mark the comeback of director Santosh Sivan almost after 7 years.

Apart from this, she will also feature in the mystery flick namely The Priest. Created by debutant director Jofin T Chacko, the movie will be the first-ever collaboration of Manju Warrier and Mammootty. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of both the films has come to a standstill.

