Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID After Return From Jordan

A member of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham's crew who returned to Malappuram from Jordan via Kochi airport tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, he returned to India alongside Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the lead actor of Aadujeevitham.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and the COVID-19 positive crew member returned from Jordan on May 22, 2020. The 58-year-old is a native of Vettikkattil in Malappuram, Kerela. The crew member was a part of the team that travelled to Jordan to film scenes for Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film, Aadujeevitham.

Along with the crew and Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Blessy was also present at Jordan when the lockdown first began. Back in March, the team was stranded in a foreign land when their permission to film Aadujeevitham was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, once the situation in Jordan improved, the team was allowed to complete their filming for Aadujeevitham after they received special permission from the authorities.

On May 22, the team managed to return to India thanks to a special flight arranged by Air India. Once they were back in India, the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were taken to quarantine centres after they received a thorough health check-up at the airport. Malayalam Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran tested negative for COVID-19 after the tests. He even took to Instagram to announce that he had tested negative after a voluntary test. After the crew's institutional quarantine period ended on May 29, Prithviraj Sukumaran and the rest of Aadujeevitham's cast and crew returned to home quarantine.

The infected crew member worked as a translator for the Aadujeevitham cast while they were in Jordan. He was under observation at the COVID-19 care centre at Edappal. After eight days, he was allowed to return home, provided he stayed in quarantine. It was during this time that the disease was confirmed and the crew member was then shifted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham will be a survival drama

Prithviraj Sukumaran's next film, Aadujeevitham, will be a survival drama that is written and directed by filmmaker Blessy. The movie is based on a novel of the same name by Benyamin. The film will star actor Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, an immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The film also stars Amala Paul, Lakshmi Sharma, Santhosh Keezhattoor, and Lena in prominent roles.

