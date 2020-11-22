Times Prithviraj Sukumaran Shared Pics Of His Daughter's Artistic Side; See Pictures

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a well-known actor, director, producer, playback singer, and even a distributor in the Malayalam film industry. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor who is currently filming for Aadujeevitham is known to be pretty active on his social media account as well. The actor often shares a few glimpses of his life with his fans and followers, including his daughter Ally. Read on to see some posts where the actor/doting father is sharing some glimpses of his daughter's art and poems on social media.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's pics showcasing his daughter's creativity

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter Ally has made many poems on COVID which her father has shared on social media. Many of her poems have garnered thousands of likes as well. Recently, Ally made a poem on coronavirus, which was then shared by her mother Supriya Menon. It talks about the COVID ‘vackseen’ (vaccine) and his daughter’s excitement about its arrival.

His post was captioned stating "So I had told Ally about the vaccine coming sometime end of this year( based on the latest news) and she’s been asking me questions about it everyday like how will they give it, who will get it first etc? Just now after she finished her lessons she called me to show me a poem she’s written about the vaccine! While the spellings may be wrong the emotion is spot on!"

Before the coronavirus song, Prithviraj's daughter Ally also shared another poem on the COVID pandemic in the world. Prithviraj shared the image of the poem stating "While most of us are trying to get back to a semblance of normal life I realise how much Covid is still on the minds of our children. Ally has prepared yet another Covid note! She’s doing these on her own when she’s not busy playing with her toys! Hopefully, we will have a vaccine soon and all the kids can go back to their regular lives." Here is the poem by Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter.

A while ago, on Janmashtami this year, Prithviraj also took to the gram to share a picture of Lord Krishna painted by his daughter. He captioned the post as "Happy Sri Krishna Jayanti! #Janmashtami #Ally’sArt". Here is the art that Sukumaran shared from his social media account.

The Aiyyaa actor also shared an image of the poem his daughter wrote for him on Father's Day this year, at the mere age of 5. He captioned the post stating "She’s been seeing me low for a few days and said she was waiting for Father’s Day to make me a “present”. ❤️❤️❤️ PS: Watch out. Her English is way better than mine was at 5!" Take a look.

