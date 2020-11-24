Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Ennu Ninte Moideen's Trivia And More Details

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a very well renowned and celebrated Indian actor, director, producer, and playback singer. He has acted in over a hundred movies and has played a variety of roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran's films like Classmates, Vaasthavam, Mozhi, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Prithviraj Sukumaran has won several awards, including a National Film Award, three Kerala State Film Awards, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award and a Filmfare Awards South. In 2015, Prithviraj Sukumaran was cast to play the lead character in the Malayalam language biographical romantic drama movie, Ennu Ninte Moideen. Read further ahead to know more about Ennu Ninte Moideen.

Ennu Ninte Moideen trivia

The movie is written and directed by RS Vimal.

The storyline for the movie is based on the real-life story of Kanchanamala and BP Moideen, that took place in the 1960s in Mukkam, Kozhikode.

RS Vimal wanted to capture the movie without losing the intensity of it and was keen on having the right actors and technicians on board that would fit the work he wanted to get done. It took RS Vimal three years in order to complete the screenplay of the movie and before the shooting started he made a digital storyboard of the entire thing so that nothing goes amiss. He invested nearly seven years in making this movie.

Rainfall also plays a very important and huge role in the movie as 80% of the movie features rains or rainy season.

It was the real-life Kanchanamala, who insisted the director (RS Vimal) in order to cast Prithviraj Sukumaran to play the lead character of BP Moideen, her lover in the movie as she felt that Prithviraj Sukumaran was the most eligible and similar-looking person to cast as Moideen.

In real life, Kanchana was kept under a house arrest that lasted for over 25 years.

This movie became the third highest-grossing Malayalam movie worldwide, behind Drishyam (2014) and Premam (2015).

The music for the movie was composed by M. Jayachandran and Ramesh Narayan and background score for the movie was composed by Gopi Sunder.

The cinematography for the movie was done by Jomon T. John.

Ennu Ninte Moideen trailer

