Prithviraj Sukumaran Completes Two-week Quarantine; Ecstatic Supriya Shares Old Picture

Supriya Menon, on Thursday, revealed that her husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran's two-week quarantine would end on Friday (June 5). Supriya shared the news, with a throwback picture from 2011 when she accompanied Prithviraj Sukumaran to one of his public events. The throwback photo was clicked a few months after their marriage, revealed Supriya in the caption.

Check out the post

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran returned to Kerala after completing the shooting schedule of his movie Aadujeevitham. The 58-member crew including Sukumaran were stranded in Wadi Rum, Jordon for the past two months. The team reportedly headed to Jordan in March to shoot some important scenes, however, was left in a lurch after the government authorities in Jordan announced a lockdown. Aadujeevitham's crew returned to Kerala on May 22, 2020.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The movie, starring Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Renjith in the lead, narrates the tale of a retired army officer and a police inspector. Set in idyllic Mannarkkad district in Kerala, the movie was written and directed by Sachy. The Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon starrer was bankrolled by Renjith and P. M. Sasidharan under their production banner Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran is reported to join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S. Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty. Meanwhile, Supriya Menon recently donned the producer's hat with Prithviraj Sukumaran's science-fiction 9.

