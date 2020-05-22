Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aadujeevitham Team Finally Return To India From Jordan; See Pics

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran along with the cast and crew of his upcoming film reached India on Friday. The team was transferred to Kochi via Delhi from Amman by a repatriation flight. The team was filming for an upcoming film at the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan when the worldwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of COVID 19.

Prithviraj and Aadujeevitham team return from Jordan

As part of Vande Bharat phase II, the Embassy of India successfully sent back 187 Indian nationals destined to Delhi and Kochi via special Air India flights. These include all of Prithviraj’s cast and crew of his upcoming film. The news was shared by the Embassy of India in Amman on Facebook.

Pic credits: India In Jordan (Embassy of India, Amman), official Facebook page

Pic credits: India In Jordan (Embassy of India, Amman), official Facebook page

Pic credits: India In Jordan (Embassy of India, Amman), official Facebook page

Read | From Anil Kapoor To Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Wish Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj

Fans elated at Prithviraj Sukumaran's return from Jordan

As the pictures of the team surfaced on social media, fans were delighted to know that the actor along with his team has returned safely to India. While some fans praised the Embassy, many others congratulated the team. Some wished the team better health.

In April, Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had shared a detailed post on his social media handle where he told his fans that he is stranded in Jordan. The actor had shared that the Indian embassy was trying to send them back to India and hoped for the best. The actor had also mentioned that they have a doctor with them who shall be monitoring their health.

As per the guidelines, the entire team shooting for Aadujeevitham, along with Prithviraj, will be in quarantine for 14 days in Kerala. The preventive measures will be taken and the team’s health will be monitored. While shooting for the film, the team was at an isolated location, which is why the local government had allowed them to continue with their shooting with all the safety precautions in place.

Read | When Sushmita Sen Almost Missed Her Chance To Participate In Miss Universe 1994

On the workfront, Prithiviraj was last seen in movies like Driving License, which released in the year 2019 and in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which released in the year 2020. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was a super hit at the box office and was well-received by fans and critics alike. The actor has many projects lined up for him.

Aadujeevitham stars Prithviraj and Amala Paul and is directed by National Award winner, Blessy. The movie is adapted from an award-winning Malayalam novel of the same title by Benyamin. AR Rahman was roped in to give music for the movie.

Read | Meet Bob Behnken & Dough Hurley; The First NASA Astronauts SpaceX Will Launch To Orbit

Read | As Mohanlal Confirms 'Drishyam 2', Know Whopping Net Worth Of Original 'Drishyam' Cast

Promo Pic credits: India In Jordan (Embassy of India, Amman), official Facebook page

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.