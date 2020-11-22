Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Picket 43' Was Originally Planned With Mohanlal; Read Movie Trivia

Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most talented actors from the South Indian film industry. He is known for his work in the Malayalam industry predominantly. The actor would next be seen in an upcoming movie titled Cold Case that is slated to release November end.

Five years ago, the actor was seen in one of the successful movies of the year in Malayalam cinema. The movie featured actors including Prithviraj as Havildar Harindran 'Hari' Nair, Javed Jaffrey as Mushraff Khan, Renji Panicker as C.O Vinay Chandran, Sudheer Karamana as Rajan Pattambi, Meghanathan as Thampi, Haresh Peradi as Lakshmi's father, Angana Roy as Hanara, Anu Mohan as Dineshan, Anshu Sharma as Lakshmi, Shobha Mohan as Hari's mother, and Mohanlal as himself.

The film was titled Picket 43. Here are some interesting trivia facts about the actor from his successful movie Picket 43 which featured Javed Jaffrey in the lead role. Read on to know more about Picket 43 trivia.

ALSO READ| Prithviraj Sukumaran: Top 5 Most Memorable Negative Roles Of The Ace Actor

Mohanlal was supposed to play the lead instead of Prithviraj

According to IMDb, Mohanlal was initially approached for the lead role by the director of the film, however, Mohanlal felt that a younger actor may do justice for the role as compared to him. So, he suggested Prithviraj Sukumaran for the role. The film is considered to depict the life and sacrifice of army men and showcase their perspective and emotions while doing their job at the border. Read on for some more trivia about the hit movie Picket 43.

ALSO READ| Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Poem Penned By Daughter Alankrita On Coronavirus Vaccine

The dog shown in the film was actually an army dog. He served 7 years in the Indian army, headquartered at Shopian. In the movie, his name was Bacardi, but in real life his name is Hakka. It was the first time that the dog appeared on the screen.

Most portions of the movie Picket 43 was shot in Kashmir as the story is of the soldiers at the border.

According to Malayala Malayalam, the film was considered one of the top profit collecting films of 2015 in Malayalam cinema considering the theatrical collections, satellite and television rights.

Even though Malayalam actor Mohanlal didn't play the lead in the film, he featured in the movie in a cameo role.

According to Filmibeat portal, the producer of the film, Sunil O.G. had lodged a complaint against Major Ravi, the director, stating that the movie caused him financial loss due to the excessive budget.

ALSO READ| From 'Nandanam' To 'Classmates', Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Romantic Movies To Watch This Week

ALSO READ| Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films That Spoke About Evergreen Friendships And Strong Bonds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.