Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films With Kunchacko Boban That Showcased Their Chemistry

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his role in many South Indian movies. He is known for being an actor, director, producer, and a playback singer as well. He is mainly known in the Malayalam film industry for his work, but he has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He has worked in 100 movies over the years and has shared the screen with many co-stars. Among the many, Prithviraj Sukumaran is lauded for his roles with actor Kunchacko Boban. Fans go on to laud the duo for their on-screen performance, their rapport and much more. Talking about the duo, here’s a look at Prithviraj's films with Kunchacko that highlighted their strong chemistry.

Swapnakoodu

Helmed by Kamal, Swapnakoodu is a comedy-drama film that stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya and Meera Jasmine in lead roles. The story chronicles the lives of three college friends, completely different behaviours, who are allowed to live on rent in a lodge run by their mother, and their two daughters, reluctantly, are allowed to live on a daily basis. The film premiered in 2003 and went on to garner heaps of praise for it. Fans and audiences went all out to laud the acting skills and storyline of the film. Watch the trailer below.

Lollipop

Helmed by Shafi, the film Lollipop stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban and Bhavana in lead roles. The film shows a deep bond between a brother and a sister. The plot is formed when the brother falls in love with the enemy of his sister. The movie was released on December 21, 2008, and was shot in Kochi and Bangkok. Fans and audiences went all out to garner heaps and praise as they lauded the acting skills and storyline of the movie. Take a look at a glimpse below.

On the work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in Dijo Jose Antony’s Jana Gana Mana alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu and Siddique in lead roles. The film is currently in its filming stage and the makers have not revealed any details about the same. Kunchacko Boban, on the other hand, will next be seen in Kanal K. M’s Pada alongside Vinayakan, and Joju George in lead roles.

