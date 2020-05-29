Actor Prithviraj Shares Old Pic From 'cross Country Drive', Supriya Drops A Sweet Comment

Actor Prithviraj, on Thursday, shared a throwback picture from his latest vacation with wife Supriya Prithviraj. Sharing the picture, Prithviraj wrote: "Throwback to our cross country drive in Jan 2020 @supriyamenonprithviraj! Enroute Mont Blanc, taking a break from the long hours behind the wheel at the Switzerland/France border." (sic) Prithviraj in the social media post also hoped that normalcy restores soon. He wrote, "Hopefully, the world will come back to normal soon, and travellers and explorers will be back to doing what they love best!" (sic)

Minutes later, Supriya Prithviraj posted a comment on his social media post. She said that she misses him and hopes he returns home soon after quarantine. For the unknown, Prithviraj and the team of his forthcoming movie Aadujeevitham have been stranded in Jordan for the past two months. The team reportedly headed to Jordan in March to shoot some important scenes, however, were left in a lurch after the government authorities in Jordan announced a lockdown.

Prithviraj and the team of Aadujeevitham recently returned to Kerala. The actor and film's team is reportedly on a 14-day quarantine. Soon after, he and the film's crew can head back to their family.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, last seen in Sachy's Ayyappanum Koshiyum has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran is reported to join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S. Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty.

