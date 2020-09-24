Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers Actor Thilakan On His Eight-year Death Anniversary

Today marks the eight-year death anniversary of actor Thilakan, i.e. September 24, 2020. And to remember the actor several celebrities and fans took their social media handle to share pictures and pen heartfelt notes about him. Among the many, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to Instagram to share a picture of him and write a small and simple note for Thilakan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj went on to share a happy picture of Thilakan. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving a smile as he looks right into the camera. In the post, the late actor can be seen sporting a peach coloured kurta and a white cloth lying on his shoulder. The picture seems to be a still from one of his many movies. Thilakan also completed his look with a pair of spectacles and opted for a full-grown beard.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for him. He wrote, “Remembering the legend! #Thilakan Sir ðŸ™” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post shared by the actor went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment about the actor’s movies, while some went on to write all good things about the actor. One of the users wrote, “Such great person, well-dedicated actor.” While the other one wrote, “he was the greatest of all time”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About Thilakan

Thilakan was an Indian film and stage actor who starred in over 200 Malayalam films and enjoying a massive fandom. The actor began his career with A. Vincent’s Gandharava Kshetram that released in 1972. He then went on to act make his name in the industry with his acting skills in films like Thaniyavartanam, Pattanapravesam, Bangalore Days, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Thenmavin Kombath and many more. The actor is also often remembered by his fans and celebs from the industry.

On the work front

Prithviraj was last seen in Koshiyum Ayyappanum. The action thriller film also featured Biju Menon in the lead role. The film released on February 7, 2020, and managed to make a good number at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Blessy's much-awaited film titled, Aadujevitham.

