Prithviraj's Favourite Childhood Picture Features His Father Sukumaran; See Pic Here

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently uploaded a major throwback picture with his late father actor Sukumaran and brother Indrajith. In the picture, a baby Prithviraj is seen in the arms of his father while his brother looks at him lovingly. Through the caption, the actor has jokingly spoken about how naked he is while also highlighting the fact that this is one of his favourite childhood pictures. His followers have flooded the comments section with love while they also remember the iconic 70s actor Sukumaran.

Prithviraj’s major throwback picture

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently remembered his late father through an adorable throwback picture. In the picture posted, actor Sukumaran is seen holding baby Prithviraj in his hands with a wide smile across his face. He is seen observing the toddler closely while his humble smile speaks about the immense affection he has for his child.

He is seen casually dressed in a Kerala Mundu as he is spending some quality time with his family. Actor Indrajith is also spotted in the picture alongside his father as he looks at his brother in awe. On the other hand, baby Prithviraj seems highly intrigued by something that lies ahead of him.

In the caption for the post, actor Prithviraj has acknowledged the fact that he is not wearing any diaper in the picture. He has mentioned that he is ‘too sexy’ for diapers and hence they decided to skip it. He has also thanked his close friend Shyam Kumar for giving a digital touch up to one of his favourite childhood pictures.

The actor has also added the hashtag ‘#Achan’ which translates to ‘father’, remembering the iconic star. Have a look at the adorable throwback picture on Prithviraj’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, his followers have spoken about how adorable the actor looks here. One of his followers has called him ‘baby Raju’ while a few other people have dropped multiple emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a bunch of comments on Prithviraj’s childhood picture here.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Facebook and Instagram

