Prithviraj Sukumaran Trivia: Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran is considered to be one of the most acclaimed Malayalam actors of his generation. The Memories actor has also appeared in other regional films as well as Bollywood. Here are some interesting facts about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s journey. Read on:

Prithviraj Sukumaran trivia

Prithviraj Sukumaran was born in Trivandrum, Kerala on October 16, 1986. He was born to Malayalam actor Sukumaran and veteran actress Mallika Sukumaran. His brother, Indrajith Sukumaran, and sister-in-law, Poornima Indrajith are also popular Malayalam actors.

Prithviraj’s initial studies were at Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary School, T. Nagar, Chennai. He did schooling at St.Joseph’s Boys’ Hr.Sec.School, Coonoor. Later, the family moved to Kerala after Sukumaran died in 1997.

Prithviraj was an outstanding student during his school days. He even won the title of “Mr LA Fest” in the Annual Inter-School arts festival hosted by Loyola School, in Kerela. Also, he was the only person from school to date to win that title twice.

Prithviraj got his Bachelor’s Degree in IT from the University of Tasmania, Australia. Meanwhile, director Ranjith asked him to play the lead role in his movie Nandanam. After his acclaimed performance in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran decided to take a break from studies and started concentrating on his film career.

Prithviraj made his debut in the Tamil film industry in the year 2005 film with Kana Kandaen as the main antagonist. Since then, he has acted in nine Tamil movies including Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In 2010, he even made his Telugu debut with the Manmohan-directorial Police Police.

In the year 2006, Prithviraj broke the record of Mohanlal of 20 years, after receiving the Kerala State Award for the Best Actor. The actor has even won most of the major awards in 2006 for his portrayal of Balachandran Adiga in the movie Vaasthavam.

Prithviraj started his singing career with his 2009-released movie Puthiya Mugham. Helmed by Deepan, the film was a sleeper hit at the box-office, and the title track which was sung by the actor become a hit among the youth. Later, he even sang in movies like Thanthonni, Anwar, Urumi, and Amar Akbar Anthony.

On April 25, 2011, Prithviraj tied the knot with Supriya Menon. She is a BBC India reporter and they both got married in a private ceremony at Palakkad. The couple became proud parents of a daughter, Alankrita, in 2014.

In the year 2011, Prithviraj Sukumaran turned joint producer. He became a partner with Santhosh Sivan, Tamil actor Arya and actor Shaji Nadeshan under the banner August Cinemas. Their first venture was Urumi and was a success at the Box-Office. Soon, they delivered another film, named Indian Rupee, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

In the year 2012, Prithviraj Sukumaran made his Bollywood debut with Aiyya opposite Rani Mukherjee. He had to sport a six-pack body for this movie. The following year, Prithviraj bagged Yash Raj films' Aurangzeb, alongside Arjun Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor.

