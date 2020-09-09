Prithviraj Sukumaran, Wife Supriya Menon Wish Daughter Alankrita On Her 6th Birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon are one of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. They are often seen sharing cute pictures of themselves for their fans on social media. The couple recently took to their Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of their daughter today.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter turned six years old recently and her parents wished her on Instagram in the sweetest way possible. Here is a look at how Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon wished their daughter on her sixth birthday.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes daughter on her sixth birthday

She is fondly called as Ally by her parents. Alankrita was born on September 8, 2014. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of his happy daughter and posted a sweet caption to wish her. Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday sunshine! You will forever be Daada’s and Mamma’s biggest joy and brightest light. A part of me wishes you wouldn’t grow up so soon, but another part of me is so much in awe of the person you’re growing up to be! I hope you continue to be full of surprises and never stop loving the world the way you do! I love you baby girl! PS: Thank you all for the love and wishes ðŸ˜Šâ¤ï¸” Here is a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wish for his daughter.

Supriya Menon's birthday wishes for daughter

Prithviraj's wife Supriya also shared the same picture and wished her daughter with a heartwarming message. She captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday to our lil girl who’s turning 6 today! Ally, you are growing up so fast that sometimes I wish I could turn back time! But I am so happy to see the kind of person you are turning out to be; Caring, Loving, Feisty, Independent. We wish you a world of happiness! I love you my baby! Happy Birthday Kutta!” See Supriya Menon’s Instagram post here.

Other celebs wish Alankrita

As soon as Prithviraj and his wife Supriya shared the pictures on their social media, a lot of people flooded the comments section with wishes for ALankrita on her sixth birthday. Celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, his wife Amaal Salmaan, Tovino Thomas also wished showed their love by wishing her in the comments section. Here is a look at the comments on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram post.

