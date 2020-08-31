Prithviraj Sukumaran's Top-rated Thriller Films According To IMDb

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a multi-talented artist who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. The actor has also appeared in other regional films as well as Bollywood. Prithviraj Sukumaran has worked for several genres of films, but he has received a lot of accolades for his thriller films. From Memories to Aurangzeb, take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's top-rated films on IMDb.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's top-rated films on IMDb

Memories-8.0

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sreejith Ravi, Vijayaraghavan, and Suresh Krishna, the thriller film Memories is rated 8.0 on IMDb. The film directed by Jeethu Joseph explores the story of drunkard ex-cop who is forced to investigate a series of murder which are committed in a similar pattern. When he tracks down the serial killer, he uncovers more than what he expects. Prithviraj Sukumaran played the lead role of the police officer.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum-7.9

Another one of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s thriller films which are high-rated on IMDb is Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The thriller film has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb. Starring Biju Menon and Renjith along with Prithiviraj Sukumaran, the film follows the clash between a senior police officer and a Havildar who comes to a village with a motive.

Mumbai Police-8.0

Directed by Roshan Andrews, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film Mumbai Police is another high-rated film on IMDb. With a rating of 8.0, the film stars Jayasurya, Rahman and Mukundan. The film follows the story of an ACP who knows the truth of another ACP’s murder. When the latter meets with an accident, he is forced to investigate the case again, as his memory erases.

Aurangzeb- 6.5

Another Bollywood film which is high-rated on IMDb is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bollywood film Aurangzeb. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film stars Arjun Kapoor, Sasha Aagha, and Rishi Kapoor. With a rating of 6.5 on IMDb, the film follows the story of one-upmanship between two men, and how the law thinks like a criminal to bring him down.

Oozham – 6.0

Oozham is another top-rated Prithviraj Sukumaran’s films. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film stars Pasupathy, Divya Pillai, and Jayaprakash. It explores the story of a man who witnesses a tragic death over a video call. He decides to avenge their death and finds support from his fiancé.

