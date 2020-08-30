Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adorable IG Captions For Wife Supriya Is Pure Romance; See Here

South heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest Instagram has created quite a stir on social media by giving fans major couple goals. The Lucifer actor on Friday, August 21, shared an adorable picture of himself with wife Supriya. Immediately, his extended Instagram fan army went gaga after watching the cosy picture of the duo & the Prithviraj’s quirky captions.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s adorable captions

In the photo shared by the actor, the South star can be seen striking a pose with his wife as they hug each other. The couple is all smiles in the selfie. Prithviraj has donned a white t-shirt while his wife can be seen posing in a printed purple top. As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans of the actor showered tremendous love by dropping heart emoticons in the comment bar.

Not only that, but Prithviraj explained his mood using a quirky caption which gives an insight into his sugar-sweet relationship with wife Supriya.

Salt & Pepper...with a whole lot of sugar

Previously, on the occasion of her birthday, Prithviraj shared an adorable solo picture of his lady love. In the photo, Supriya can be seen smiling brightly as she poses for the camera. Donning a polka dot top, her look is kept simple yet elegant. Following the tradition of his romantic caption, Prithviraj expressed that no crisis is big enough for him, with his wife supporting him.

Happy birthday, partner! Ain’t no battle too big with you by my side

In another post, while celebrating his 9th anniversary, Prithviraj posted a delightful selfie of the couple. Rejoicing the milestone of his life, the couple can be seen having a gala time with each other in the photo. He wrote alongside,

9 years ❤️ Apart for now..together forever! #LoveInTheTimeOfCorona

On the occasion of Women’s Day, the actor denoted her wife as ‘one of the strongest women’ he can ever know. Sharing a video of his wife, he gave an insight into the life of his wife to fans.

Happy Women’s Day! Here’s an insight into one of the strongest women I know. Oh..I also happened to be married to her!

