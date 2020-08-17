Prithviraj Sukumaran & Nazriya's Film 'Koode' Is Inspired By A Marathi Film; Read Here

Directed by Anjali Menon, the Malayalam film Koode is a remake of a Marathi film Happy Journey. Koode stars actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy Thiruvothu. The Marathi film Happy Journey follows the story of a boy named Niranjan, who becomes distant from his family. Years later, he returns back home after his sister’s death and meets her spirit. Together they set on a journey to rekindle and bond together.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Koode' is a remake of a Marathi film

Also Read: 'My World' Says Supriya Menon As She Shares Picture Of Daughter; See Pic

Koode followed the story of a man who is forced to reflect his childhood and reassess his future, after the loss of his sister. Koode generally received positive reviews from the critics and the audience. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran played the lead role of Joshua in the film, while actor Nazriya Nazim played the role of his sister in the film. Actor Parvathy is paired opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in the movie. She played the character of Sophie in the film.

Director of the film Koode, Anjali Menon, herself confirmed that the film was a remake of a Marathi film Happy Journey, directed by Sachin Kundalkar. Happy Journey stars Atul Kulkarni and Pallavi Subhash in the lead roles. Anjali Menon, who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry is popular for her films Kerala café, Ustad Hotel and Banglore Days.

Also Read: Anil Murali Of 'Valkannadi' And 'Stalin Sivadas' Fame Passes Away At The Age Of 56

Prithviraj Sukumaran's trivia

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a playback singer, actor and producer, known for his films in Malayalam industry. The actor has also worked for several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. He’s the son of late actor Sukumaran and Malaika Sukumaran. The actor had taken a break from engineering to pursue a career in acting. He will soon be seen in the film Aadujeevitham, which is expected to release next year. Koode marks the 100th film of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: Malayalam Movies In 2019 That Are Undoubtedly Worth A Watch!

Nazriya Nazim's movies

Nazriya Nazim made her debut as a child actor. So far the actor has been a part of some award-winning Malayalam films like Neeram, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Banglore Days. After her wedding with Fahadh Faasil, she took a break from acting and made a comeback in acting with Anjali Menon’s Koode.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon's Daughter Alankrita Lists Out House Rules; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.