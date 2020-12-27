Prithviraj Sukumaran Movies With Interesting Plot-twists; From 'Classmates' To 'Memories'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been a part of the Malayalam entertainment fraternity for nearly two decades now. Over the years, his movies have entertained, enthralled and beguiled audiences in the pleasant sense of the term multiple times over. Some of Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies have been lauded for their ability to shock the audiences in the most unexpected way possible. This article enlists movies such as Mumbai Police and four others that left the audience members stunned due to their shocking plot-twists.

Warning: The article below may contain spoilers of the films that have made it to the list. Read on if you have seen the film or are relatively less affected by learning about plot twists ahead of possibly watching the movie.

1) Mumbai Police

Prithviraj's 2014 film, Mumbai Police, saw the protagonist in itself turn into the antagonist in a shocking twist which was revealed during the concluding chapters of the film. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial touched upon the subject of same-sex relationships being a social stigma, five hears ahead of it being decriminalized by the supreme court. The film has a rating of 8 on IMDb and is available on Disney+ Hotstar for Streaming.

2) Memories

Memories came out in the same year as Mumbai Police. In Memories as well, the Malayalam superstar can be seen playing a law enforcement officer, albeit a retired one post the tragic death of his wife and children. The film is described as a presentation that is engaging throughout, but the film is observed to have picked up pace in the last 30 minutes as secrets, plot twists and revelations are made. The film has a rating of 8 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) 7th Day

The Prithviraj-starrer Syamdhar directorial came out a year after the above two. In this film, the Malayalam star can be seen playing a law enforcement office yet again. This time around as well, his character is holding secrets of his own which slowly and steadily are unveiled as the film progresses. The film has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

4) Classmates

A film that is based on campus life and is bound to make one nostalgic, as it tends to go back in time themselves and relive their campus life. But, the Rithviraj-starrer Classmates, in which he plays a student union leader, has more than that going for it. The film is also laced with enough twists and turns which perhaps make it comparable to a Sriram Raghavan film. The film can be also be described as Rang De Basanti meets Andhadhun. Classmates has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

5) Masters

The Johny Antony-directed film Masters also sees Prithviraj play a police officer yet again. The film in question predates Mumbai Police by a year, is based on two friends (one of them being Prithviraj) and their crusade of solving the mysteries behind the suicide-murders that are picking up at a rampant pace in their city. As the duo gets closer to the truth, shocking twists and turns unveil themselves. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

