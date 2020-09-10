Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Daughter Ally's Drawing Of Lord Krishna; Fans Impressed

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share a picture of a sketch created by his beloved daughter, Alankrita Menon Prithviraj. She drew an illustration of Lord Krishna and the actor seemed quite elated about the artistic skills of his young kid. Fans have also flooded the comments section with uplifting messages as they appreciate the young girl’s efforts.

Prithviraj’s daughter, Ally’s creation

Actor Prithviraj recently posted a picture of a sweet drawing created by his daughter on the occasion of Sri Krishna Jayanti. The picture showcases an illustration of Lord Krishna, created with a series of vivid colours. The young girl has given the portrait a pink and purple background while trying her best to put forth an image of Lord Krishna with a gold crown and yellow drape. Alankrita has also added a bunch of flowers in the background to give it a more appealing look.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has written about the portrait created by his daughter. He has also wished his followers happy Sri Krishna Jayanti along with the special portrait. He has also mentioned that the piece has been created by his daughter and has tagged it as ‘Ally’s art’. Have a look at the sweet drawing here.

In the comments section, Prithviraj Sukumar’s fans have complimented Alankrita for trying out such a complex drawing. They have also mentioned that it looks good and she must be appreciated for it. A few of the fans have added a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Read Mammootty's Birthday: Prithviraj, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal's Heartfelt Messages For Mammukka

Also read Prithviraj Sukumaran, Wife Supriya Menon Wish Daughter Alankrita On Her 6th Birthday

Previously, actor Prithviraj had posted a collage of Alankrita’s pictures to thank all the fans that sent out heartfelt wishes. He shared a post by his wife, Supriya Menon Prithviraj, and put up a thank you note in the caption. The collage had pictures of Alankrita from different stages of her childhood. They were all delightful and happy pictures as the little girl could be seen grinning in each one of the clicks. Have a look at the post from Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram post here:

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran's Top-rated Thriller Films According To IMDb

Also read Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty And Others Pay Tribute To MP Veerendra Kumar

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.