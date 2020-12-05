Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Motion Poster Of 'Kumari'; Filming To Begin In March 2021

On Friday, December 4, South star Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the motion poster of Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer horror flick 'Kumari'. While unveiling the poster, the actor also happened to share the filming date of the movie. The motion poster has successfully garnered anticipation about the upcoming thriller flick.

Kumari’s motion poster

The video begins with a mountainous view featuring fires lit indicating the setup of a remote village. The clip further takes viewers into a spooky forest filled with vicious animals and birds. As soon as the scene cuts in an eerie flowy shadow of a masked being appear for a split second. The ghostly figure then disappears in the dark magic of the forest. Post this, Aishwarya Lekshmi can be seen holding a lantern donning a cotton saree and braided hairdo. With just the lantern as a source of light, Aishwarya walks in the wild alone.

With spooky music and unnerving imagery, the dark motion poster keeps viewers hooked to the screen wanting to know more. Although the plot of the film has been kept under wraps, Prithviraj unveiled that the filming of the movie will begin from March 2021. Here’s a quick look at Kumari’s motion poster:

Previously, even the lead actor of the film, Aishwarya was seen revealing intriguing details about the movie. Sharing the tagline, ‘Their promise, her nightmare’, the actor detailed her unnerving experience that the setting and scope of the movie had put her in. Aishwarya also added that Kumari has already begun to give her ‘sleepless nights’. She said,

Presenting KUMARI

A story that has given me sleepless nights for the enormity of its setting and scope ...

A tale that will take us back to our earliest memories of storytelling... Absolutely thrilled to be a part of this collaboration !!!

Thrilled to be playing #KUMARI Their promise.

Her nightmare .

Directed by Nirmal Sahdev, Kumari is bankrolled jointly by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Giju John, Nirmal Sahadev and more. The motion poster has set a high expectation from the movie. Fans are waiting for the makers to unveil more details about the film’s story.

