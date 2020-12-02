Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares An Adorable Picture Of Nazriya & Parvathy From 'Koode'

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share a collage of throwback pictures clicked on the sets of Koode. In the picture posted, he is seen clicking a stunning picture of co-stars Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy as they pose with a sweet smile across their faces. Actor Nazriya also decided to share the photograph on her Instagram story, highlighting how Prithviraj had been smiling himself while clicking their picture. Fans have complimented the close bond between the three actors while also remembering the 2018 film.

Prithviraj’s photography skills

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to remember the time he was working on the super hit film, Koode. He posted a collage picture where he was seen spending some quality time with Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy. In the first half of the picture, he is seen clicking the photograph while the two ladies pose for the camera with similar poses. Prithviraj also has a smile across his face while he focuses on clicking a good picture.

In the second half of the collage, Prithviraj has attached the picture that he had been clicking and how beautiful the outcome was. The photograph has an aesthetic effect as the lighting is proper with sun rays falling on Nazriya’s face. The picture was initially posted by Nazriya Nazim on her social media while indicating how cold the place had been, while they worked hard.

In these pictures, both Nazriya and Parvathy are seen donning winter outfits as the place is cold and damp. They are seen taking proper precautions by using gloves, scarves, and winter caps, amongst other things. Prithviraj, on the other hand, has opted for a simple outfit with a pair of denims and a white T-shirt. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the caption for the post, he has mentioned that he is sharing this picture because his sister Nazriya shared it on her Instagram. He aims at throwing some light on what happens behind the camera. Have a look.

Nazriya Nazim also shared the picture on her story, showcasing how Prithviraj has been smiling while clicking the picture. She also added a bunch of emoticons conveying her love for the actor. Here is a look.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj's Instagram

