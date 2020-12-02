Prithviraj Shares New Still From Upcoming Thriller 'Cold Case': See Picture

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share pictures of himself from his upcoming film, Cold Case. In the picture posted, he is seen lost in thoughts as he has been trying to decipher an important criminal case. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that he is playing ACP Satyajith here while revealing a clue about the plot of this upcoming thriller. Prithviraj’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments and have also enquired about the much-anticipated film.

Prithviraj releases another still from Cold Case

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share another still from his upcoming film, Cold Case. In the picture posted, he is seen settled in his government vehicle while another police officer drives him around. He is spotted wearing the khaki uniform, indicating that he is in the middle of his investigation. He seems busy in his thoughts as he has his fingers placed around his lips subconsciously.

In the picture posted, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen donning a police uniform as he is an ACP officer according to the plot of Cold Case. He is also seen wearing a pair of black shades which enhances the style quotient of his look. The actor is also donning a brown leather watch in accessories, which goes well with his uniform. The trimmed hair and clean shaved look also speak about the discipline in his character.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj has revealed details about the Cold Case plot and how interesting it would be. He has written that he would be seen portraying the role of ACP Satyajith, who seems to be working on an interesting and complicated case. Prithviraj has written that truth, in the film, will eventually emerge with time. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about his look in the film and how excited they are to watch the final product. They have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at a few comments on the post.

