Prithviraj Gets A Warm Welcome From His 'welcoming Committee' As He Returns Home

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of himself with his daughter and dog. As he returned home, he was welcomed by them in the cutest way possible. Let’s take a look at how Prithviraj’s daughter and his dog welcomed the actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s welcoming committee

As Prithviraj Sukumaran returned home, he received the cutest welcome from his daughter as seen in this picture. The picture depicts the purest form of love as Prithviraj’s daughter can be seen hugging him tightly. His dog was also delighted to see him and jumped onto him to greet him and show how much he missed Prithviraj Sukumaran. In the picture, as Prithviraj’s daughter hugs him, he can be seen smiling with joy. In the caption, he stated how he was welcomed by his 'welcoming committee' when he came back home. He also mentioned that this cute moment was captured by his wife Supriya and tagged her in the post. All his fans were impressed to see the love of Prithviraj’s family. Many of them even reacted to the picture saying how cute they all looked. Let’s glance through some of the comments by Prithviraj’s fans.

Also read Prithviraj Reveals His Look In Upcoming Thriller 'Cold Case', To Be Seen As A Cop; See

Also read Prithviraj's Daughter Ally Writes A Letter To Santa Claus Negotiating Her Gift For 2020

Prithviraj Sukumaran keeps sharing cute glimpses of him with his family on his Instagram.

On the occasion of Prithviraj’s daughter’s birthday, he shared a cute picture and a message for her on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a cute floral dress. In the caption, Prithviraj wished her a happy birthday and stated how she will forever be Dadda and Mumma’s biggest joy and brightest light. He also stated how a part of him wished that she wouldn't grow up soon, but another part was so much in awe of the person she’d grow up to be. He also added how he hoped that she’d continue to be full of surprises and never stop loving the world the way she does. In the end, he thanked everyone for all the love and wishes.

Also read Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares An Adorable Picture Of Nazriya & Parvathy From 'Koode'

Also read Prithviraj Shares New Still From Upcoming Thriller 'Cold Case': See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.