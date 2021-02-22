Prithviraj Sukumaran Sports A 'vintage Look' With A Pair Of Retro Shades For Sunday Outing

Popular South actor Prithviraj, on Sunday, took to his social media handle and shared a selfie, featuring him. In the photo, Prithviraj can be seen flaunting his dapper look while clicking the selfie. With a dash of his smile, the actor can be seen resting his hand on his head. Interestingly, his round-neck t-shirt read, "Vintage / Super Dry". Presumably, taking reference from the same, Prithviraj wrote a one-word caption, which read, "Vintage", along with a smiling-face-with-sunglasses emoticon. Interestingly, he also sported a pair of tinted retro-square shades.

Prithviraj's Vintage look

Within a few hours, the picture-post managed to garner an overwhelming response from his fans and followers. It bagged more than 250k double-taps along with numerous comments; and is still counting. The comments box was flooded with various emojis, including red-heart, heart-eyes and fire, among many others. Meanwhile, actor and fitness enthusiast Shiyas Kareem also went gaga over Prithviraj's "looks". On the other hand, celebrity chef Suresh Pillai also dropped a few red-heart emojis. Former captain of the Indian Netball Team, Prachi Tehlan also registered her reaction in the comments section as she dropped a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

A peek into Prithviraj's Instagram

Going by Prithviraj's photos on Instagram, the actor seems to be an avid social media user. From sharing the BTS pictures of his upcoming project to writing appreciation posts for his loved ones, the actor has often treated his fans with some unseen pictures. On the other hand, his feed includes a handful of self-portraits and selfies. In the previous post of the actor, which came two days back, the actor was seen posing for a picture along with his pet dog Zorro.

On the other hand, he also wrote a review of Georgekutty's recently released Drishyam 2. "Fantastically written and conceived..this is Jeethu’s best film after Drishyam! He was the first person I called after watching it. I’m so so happy for you brother!", read an excerpt of his review. He also lauded Georgekutty and added, "Georgekutty is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters of Malayalam cinema".

On the professional front, the 38-year-old actor was last seen in the hit thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, co-starring Biju Menon. He will be soon seen in the movie Kaduva directed by Shaji Kailas. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.

