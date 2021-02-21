See Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cute Moments With His Daughter 'Ally' In These Instagram Posts

Prithviraj Sukumaran is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema. He has also appeared in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films and has acted in more than 100 films in a variety of roles. He has won several awards including a National Film Award, three Kerala State Film Awards, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and a Filmfare Awards South. His famous films include Nandanam, and Classmates which was the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time, Vassthavam, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, and many more.

Prithviraj Sukumaran married BBC reporter Supriya Menon on April 25, 2011, in a private ceremony at Palakkad. They welcomed their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj on September 8, 2014. Prithviraj absolutely adores his daughter and has shared cute moments with her on his Instagram over time.

Prithviraj's photos with daughter Alankrita

In one of his Instagram post, Prithivaj posted a picture of him returning home. He embraced his daughter in his arms and we could see the delightful smile on Prithviraj’s face. His dog Zorro also made an appearance in the picture. Prithviraj wrote in the caption “Welcoming committee” with a red heart emoticon and added “Back Home!” and gave picture credits to his wife Supriya. Check out the post on Prithviraj's Instagram-

In another post, Prithiviraj was seen carrying the 6-year-old in his arms. Alankrita was seen wearing a yellow dress and resting in her father’s arms while Priviraj was seen cherishing moments with his daughter. He wrote in the caption “Mine!” with a red heart emoticon. He called his daughter Ally and added the hashtag “Daada & Ally”. Check out the post on Prithviraj's Instagram-

On the occasion of Alankrita’s Birthday in September 2020, Prithivaj added a couple of posts to celebrate his daughter turning 6 with his followers. He wrote an elaborate note in the caption along with her picture saying that his daughter was his and Supriya’s "biggest joy". Prithviraj added a part of him wished his daughter didn’t grow up so soon but at the same time he was in awe of the person she was growing up to be. He wished that "may his daughter be full of surprises and she would never stop loving the world the way she did". He ended the caption by saying ‘I love you’ to his baby girl and thanked his followers for the wishes. Check out the post-

He also reposted a collage picture posted by Supriya on her Instagram for Ally's birthday, which showed the timeline of little munchkin growing up from her birth till her 6th birthday. Prithiviraj and Supriya were seen holding their baby girl from when she was a toddler. The picture also showed different moments from her childhood and with her parents. Check out the post here-

