Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Undertook A Pretense Persona With A Dash Of Mystery

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a much loved Indian actor who is mainly seen in south Indian films. He has worked in a variety of films over the years and most of these entertainers have also earned well at the box office. A few of Prithviraj’s films were based on double lives and showcased how people manage to play different roles in everyday lives. Here is a look at a series of films where Prithviraj had a hidden personality.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s films with dual personalities

1. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is a drama film which hit the theatres in the year 2009. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a young man who was on an intense mission. Prithviraj plays the role of a man named Venki who is a coaching professor with a dark secret. He robs ATMs in the evening and is one of the most notorious criminals in the town. The film has been directed by Joshiy and written by Sachy.

2. Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is a thriller film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolves around three best friends and an unexpected murder which ruins everything without a second chance. Prithviraj plays the role of ACP Antony, who suffers from memory loss after meeting a dangerous accident. As the plotline discloses, the man learns that he had another personality and a secret life which completely ruined relationships for him. The film has been directed by Roshan Andrews and stars Jayasurya and Rahman in key roles.

3. Teja Bhai And Family

Teja Bhai And Family is a drama film which revolves around the life of a gangster. The man falls in love with a decent woman and wishes to get married to her with proper traditions. He decides to hire a fake family to pull off the task and acts like the family means the world to him. He becomes a completely different person in their presence and even becomes softer by nature. Teja Bhai And Family has been directed by Deepu Karunakaran and stars Jagadish and Salim Kumar in key roles.

4. Anwar

Anwar is a thriller film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around a man and his loss as his family was killed in a bomb blast. Prithviraj’s character Anwar manages to stay in disguise and plot a series of revenge bomb blasts to get back at the killer by pretending to be one amongst them. The film was written and directed by Amal Naeerad and stars Prakash Raj and Lal in key roles.

