Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares The Most Adorable Childhood Pic Of Indrajith On His Birthday

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to wish his older brother, Indrajith Sukumaran. In the major throwback picture posted, he is seen posing with his brother with a shaved head, drawing attention to the similarities in their facial features. Through the caption for the post, he wished his brother a happy birthday with a short and sweet message. Prithviraj’s fans have flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and compliments for the two brothers.

Prithviraj’s wishes for brother Indrajith

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to wish his brother Indrajith on the occasion of his 41st birthday. In the childhood pictures shared by the actor, both the brothers are seen smiling at the camera while enjoying some time together. Prithviraj is seen sitting on the stairs while Indrajith has his arms wrapped around Prithviiraj’s shoulders. They both have clean shaved heads, which highlights how similar their facial features look.

Prithviraj Sukumaran seems to be looking down at the floor while Indrajith looks at the camera while the photograph is clicked. They are both settled in casual outfits.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj has mentioned that he wants to wish his brother a happy birthday. He has also mentioned Indrajith as ‘Chetta’ and has topped up the caption with a series of emoticons. He has also added a red heart, indicating how much affection he has for his brother. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have wished Indrajith a happy birthday, through heartfelt messages. A few people have spoken highly of the close bond between the two actors while others have mentioned that they look very similar. Some of the fans have also used a series of emoticons to express their feelings. Have a look.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran have also shared screen space multiple times in the past. They were spotted together, previously, in the political-thriller film, Lucifer. Their father, Sukumaran, was also a celebrated actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Image Courtesy: Indrajith Sukumaran Instagram

