Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films That Explored The Concept Of College Romances

Prithviraj is a celebrated Malayali actor who has been a part of various romantic and thriller film. A few of these romantic flicks had a catchy theme with a college backdrop. In most of these films, the actor was seen as a youngster who does not shy away from taking his stand or standing up for what is right, even if it poses a threat on his life. Here is a look at a few such college romances that left a lasting impact on the audiences.

Prithviraj’s college romance films

1. Classmates

Classmates is a romantic drama film released in the year 2006. The plot of this film revolves around a bunch of college students who are politically active and have been doing their best to make their respective parties win. Things take a drastic turn when political rivalry collides with friendship, resulting in utter chaos. In this film, Prithviraj and Kavya Madhavan’s characters have a romantic angle which stays strong though out the film. Classmates has been directed by James Albert and stars Indrajith and Jayasurya in important roles.

2. Chocolate

Chocolate is a romantic comedy film which hit the theatres in 2007. The plot of this film revolves around the story of a young and irresponsible man, Shyam, who has been put in a ladies’ college so that learns to behave himself. The film is all about the romantic angle between Prithviraj and Roma’s characters as they meet and develop feelings for each other with time. Chocolate has been directed by Shafi and stars Jayasurya and Samvrutha in key roles.

3. Puthiya Mugham

Puthiya Mugham is a much-loved Malayalam film which released in the year 2009. The plot of this film revolves around a young innocent man who is brutally attacked by a bunch of college mates just for fun. The repercussions are such that the young man goes through a complete character switch, changing his life instantly. Priyamani helps him get his revenge from the goons only to fall in love with him, over time. Puthiya Mugham has been directed by Deepan and also stars Bala and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

