Prithviraj On Supriya Menon's Birthday: 'No Battle Too Big With You By My Side'; See Post

Prithviraj, last seen in Sachy's Ayyappanum Koshiyum, on Friday, July 31, wished his wife Supriya Menon on her birthday with an endearing post. Prithviraj, who tied the knot to Supriya in 2011, exclaimed her as the most important person in his life. He said, "Happy birthday partner! Ain’t no battle too big with you by my side."(sic)

Check Prithviraj's post on Supriya's birthday

Prithviraj married Supriya in a private ceremony in 2011. Prithviraj and Supriya are one of the most-loved celebrity couples. Recently, Prithviraj and Supriya Menon had a pompous celebration on Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, and the same is expected on Supriya's birthday. Here are pictures of Supriya Menon and Prithviraj from Dulquer Salmaan's birthday celebration.

What next for Prithviraj and Supriya Menon?

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran will reportedly join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Supriya Menon is basking all the praise coming her way for her film Driving Licence. The movie, starring Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Miya George, and Deepti Sati in the lead, narrates the tale of a famous actor and a motor vehicle officer. The Prithviraj starrer toiled on fan vs actor concept. Driving Licence, directed by Jean Paul Lal, was produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under her production banner.

