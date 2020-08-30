Prithviraj Sukumaran Has Made Memorable Cameo Appearance In These Films; Watch

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a celebrated Indian actor, director, playback singer, and a movie producer. Prithviraj Sukumaran's films have often been acknowledged with awards and he is most commonly known for his works in the Tamil and Malayalam movie industry. Having made his acting debut in 2002 with the Malayalam movie Nandanam, the actor has appeared in over 100 movies till date. In 2018, the artist also launched his own production house, Prithviraj Productions and made his directorial debut with the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer (2019). Having been a part of the industry for over two decades, Prithviraj Sukumaran has successfully created a huge fan base for himself. Not only has the actor starred in movies as the lead character but has also appeared in many movies making a guest appearance. Here are Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movies where he made a cameo appearance.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s cameos

Twenty: 20 (2008)

Twenty: 20 is a Malayalam language action thriller movie, directed by Joshiy. The movie cast Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, and Dileep as the lead characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran made a guest appearance in the movie in the song, Hey Deewana.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran & Nazriya's Film 'Koode' Is Inspired By A Marathi Film; Read Here

Makeup Man (2011)

Makeup Man is a Malayalam language comedy movie, directed by Shafi. The movie cast Jayaram, Sheela, Suraj Venjarammoodu, and Siddique as the lead characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran made a guest appearance in the movie as himself.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran To Star In India's First Virtually Shot Film; Read Details

Manushya Mrugam (2011)

Manushya Mrugam is a Malayalam language mystery movie, written and directed by Baburaj. The movie cast Baburaj, Kiran Rathod, and Oviya as the lead characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran made a guest appearance in the movie as the character of David.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Launches Teaser Of Sunny Wayne's 'Anugraheethan Antony'; Watch

Bachelor Party (2012)

Bachelor Party is a Malayalam language action thriller gangster drama movie, directed by Amal Neerad. The movie cast Nithya Menen, Asif Ali, John Vijay, Kalabhavan Mani, Vinayakan, Rahman, Indrajith, and Ashish Vidyarthi as the lead characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran made a guest appearance in the movie as a Special Protection Force Officer.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran And Ranjith's Films That Are A Must-watch For Fans

Akasathinte Niram (2012)

Akasathinte Niram is a Malayalam language movie, directed by Dr Biju. The movie cast Indrajith, Nedumudi Venu, and Amala Paul as the lead characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran made a guest appearance in the movie as the character of a doctor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.