Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films In Which His Lost Love Was Regained; See List

Prithviraj Sukumaran is popularly known for his films like Brother's Day and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor has been entertaining his fans for more than two decades now. He has also played roles in romantic as well as thriller films where he regained his lost love. Take a look at Prithviraj's films like Classmates where he finds his lost love back.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies where he regains his lost love

Classmates

Classmates is a romantic movie directed by Lal Jose and written by James Albert. The film features an ensemble cast that features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Jayasurya, Indrajith Sukumaran, Narain, Jagathy Sreekumar, Balachandra Menon and Radhika. The film revolves around a few classmates and their college life. Prithviraj, a firebrand leader of the left-winged students union P. Sukumaran falls in love with Thara played by Kavya Madhavan. He tries to attempt suicide but later they come to know that it was a murder attempt. A few years later, all friends reunite when Sukumaran and Thara have reunited again.

Udayananu Tharam

Udayananu Tharam or Velli Thirai is a Tamil remake of the 2005 film named Udayananu Tharam starring Mohanlal. Velli Thirai starred Prithviraj and Gopika in the lead roles. Prithviraj plays the role of Saravanan, a filmmaker while Gopika plays his love interest Mythili. Due to some circumstances, the two cannot be together. However, a few years later they reunite and live their lives together.

Anwar

Anwar is an action thriller film which features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Anwar who loses his entire family in a bomb blast. His love interest Aisha played by Mamta is accused of the crime. He goes to saved her but she gets arrested. In order to prove that Aisha is not the culprit, he joins the terrorist gang and becomes their loyal members. He manages to get some people killed and other arrested. Soon after he reunites with Aisha and lives happily in the end.

Anarkali

Anarkali is a romantic thriller film that features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon, Priyal Gor, Miya, Sudev Nair, Kabir Bedi and Samskruthy Shenoy. The film is directed by Sachy and produced by Rajeev Nair. The plot revolves Shanthanu, an ex-naval officer who falls in love with an underage girl. However, he waits for her father's approval. He loses touch with her for a few years. He waits for 5 years and starts searching for her. Eventually, the couple reunites in the end.

Vimaanam

Vimaanam revolves around an aeronautics engineer called Venkidi with a hearing aid. He has an ambition of building his own plane but his villagers think he is good for nothing. He falls in love with Janki but her father rejects him and gets her married to someone else. A few years later when Venkidi wins a Padma award, widowed Janki and her daughter come to meet him. The two are shown reuniting as they take a ride on his old aircraft. The film features Durga Krishna along with Prithviraj.

