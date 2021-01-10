Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films With Jayasurya That Shows Their Hit Onscreen Chemistry

Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the popular actors in the South Indian film industry. He is majorly known for his work in Malayalam cinema. Actor Prithviraj is however known for his remarkable chemistry with his contemporary actor Jayasurya with whom he has worked in numerous movies. Here are some of the Prithviraj-Jayasurya movies showcasing their on-screen bond in various movies. Check out the list of Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies with Jayasurya.

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is a Malayam language movie released in the year 2013. The crime thriller movie was written by Bobby-Sanjay while it was directed by Rosshan Andrews. Mumbai Police boasted a massive star cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Rahman in the main roles. The movie also featured Kunjan, Aparna Nair, Deepa Vijayan, and Hima Davis in supporting roles. The film was regarded as a box office success according to The Khaleej Times as well.

Swapnakoodu

Swapnakoodu is a popular and hit romantic drama film released in the year 2003. The plot of this film revolves around three best friends who rent a lodge run by three women with interesting personalities. Swapnakoodu was praised for showcasing a brilliant camaraderie between the actors Deepak, Kunjoo, and Ashtamurthyin the film. The film was directed by Kamal and featured actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Meera, and Bhavana in key roles.

Chocolate

Another popular Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies include the 2007 released Chocolate. The plot of this film revolves around a young man, Shyam, who is admitted to an all-girls college. The comedy-drama film was hugely enjoyed by the youngsters as the film showcased the journey of the man who tries to find his love inside the college. The movie was directed by Shafi. Chocolate cast included Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Roma, Samvrutha, and Ramya Nambeeshan in key roles.

Lollipop

Lollipop is another popular comedy-drama movie that released in 2008. The movie showcases the story of two women who are best friends, but their story changes after the brother of one of them fall in love with her best friend. Lollipop was directed by Shafi and features actors including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Roma, Bhavana, and Kunchacko Boban in key roles.

Classmates

Classmates is a romantic drama film released in the year 2006. The plot of this film revolves around a bunch of college students who are politically active and have been doing their best to make their respective parties win. Things take a drastic turn when political rivalry collides with friendship, resulting in utter chaos. Classmates has been directed by James Albert and stars Indrajith and Jayasurya in important roles.

