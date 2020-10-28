Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests COVID -ve; Actor To Be In Self-isolation For A Week

On October 27, Tamil-Telugu actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media handle and shared a good news with his 3.1M Instagram followers. The picture-post featured the snap of his recent test report. While elaborating it in the caption, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, 'Tested negative on the Antigen test today. Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern', along with a folded-hands emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Prithiraj's antigen test report.

Prithviraj tests negative on the antigen

Within a couple of hours, the Lucifer actor's post managed to receive more than 150k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. After learning about Prithviraj's antigen test result, the actor's fans and followers flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons, such as red-heart, heart-eyes, and fire, among many others. A section of fans wished well and extended their prayers for Sukumaran's speedy recovery.

Prithviraj's COVID- 19 test

A week back, on October 20, the 38-year-old actor-filmmaker revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 during the shooting of his upcoming project, Jana Gana Mana, which will also feature Suraj Vejaramoodu in the lead. The actor revealed the same via a social media post. The official statement on the media feed of Sukumaran read, 'Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regard to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated'.

The Driving License actor further added, 'Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAp. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern'.

