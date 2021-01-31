Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Essays The Role Of A Doting & Loving "family Man"

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been entertaining his audience for almost 2 decades now. From roles transcending across diverse genres and taking on villain roles to that of a politician and family man, he has played several roles in Malayalam films. Prithviraj's films that are widely popular range from thriller to romantic dramas and he has managed to keep up with the expectations of his fans throughout his career. Take a look at his films where he plays a responsible and loving family man.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's films where he played a family man

Vellinakshatram

Vellinakshatram is one of the first few films that garnered Prithviraj huge popularity in the 2000s. It is a comedy horror film that stars actors like Taruni Sachdev, Meenakshi, Jagathy Sreekumar, Karthika Mathew, Thilakan, Jagadeesh, Salim Kumar and Siddique along with Prithviraj. He plays the role of Vinod as well as Chandrachoodan. The two characters that he plays are extremely caring and they love their daughter Ammu. When everyone around them starts saying that his daughter Ammu and her babysitter Indu are possessed, he believes that their possessed souls can find peace and finds a way to do so. The film was a success at the box office.

Anwar

Anwar is an action thriller film that features Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj, Lal and Prithviraj in the lead role. The plot revolves around Anwar, played by Prithviraj, who joins a terrorist group to take revenge for his family's death. He makes them believe that he is on their side while he plans to destroy them and bring his lover Ayesha back. Anwar loses his family in a bomb blast and the terrorists are never caught. He was nominated for the lead role at the Filmfare awards.

Teja Bhai And Family

Teja Bhai and Family is a romantic crime comedy film directed by Deepu Karunakaran. The film features Prithviraj, Akhila, and Suraj Venjaramood in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Teja Bhai, played by Prithviraj, who falls in love with Akhila's character Radhika. He falls in love with her under the name of Roshan Verma. However, her father wants her to get married to a man with a good family. Teja comes to Kerala and starts finding for his family. Unable to find them, he hires a set of actors to play his family members. Teja manages to keep them happy like a responsible family man.

Brother's day

Brother's Day is a 2019 film directed by Kalabhavan Shajohn. The plot revolves around 2 brothers who try to protect their sisters from trouble. Prithviraj plays the role of Rony who also protects Santa who isn't his sister. He has given a message in the film that one should treat some close people as their family and protect them from troubles. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Madonna Sebastian, Prayaga Martin and Miya George in the lead roles.

Koode

Koode is a psychological thriller film that features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Joshua Thomas, played by Prithviraj. He loses his sister and he is forced to reflect on his family life and reassess his future. He has played a responsible family man after seeing his family go through a lot of issues.

