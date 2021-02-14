Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Where He Played The Role Of A Sassy And Witty Lead

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been exceptional in the performances he has delivered over the years through films. The actor has explored a number of genres when it comes to his characters. The actor is known for his strong layered characters, however, he has often also portrayed a sassy and witty character on-screen delivering comic relief. There are a few films in which he as a lead actor essayed the role of a sassy and witty character.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in films where he played the role of a sassy and witty lead

Chocolate

Prithviraj Sukumaran managed to bring out a smile on the audience with his carefree portrayal of Shyam. In the film, the character Shyam played by Prithviraj Sukumaran gets admission in an all women's college. While he enjoys being the only guy in a college filled with female classmates, he becomes a target of one girl in particular. Due to some reason, the girl incessantly targets Shyam throughout his encounters in the college. Prithviraj Sukumaran as an actor truly manages to bring out the typical boyish charm in his character. He is funny in scenes where he needs to be and manages to build a witty character around Shyam.

Mumbai Police

The film Mumbai Police is quite dramatical in nature and required the narrative to be strict to some extent. However, when using flashbacks from the past, the character played by Prithviraj Sukumaran does manage to put on a witty act. ACP Antony Moses is the character played by Prithviraj, who happens to be investigating the case of his murdered friend. Despite the limited gags and comical scene the narrative of the film changes for good and gets serious in certain scenes.

Classmates

A fun mystery based film that explores the inner working of friendships was the 2006 film Classmates. The movie saw a group of friends meeting each other for a reunion only to uncover some dark secrets from their past. Despite the grim sounding narrative, the film actually does have a number of rib-tickling moments where Prithviraj Sukumaran characters and a number of others do deliver several comic punches. The film was directed by Lal Jose and a number of actors including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Narain, Indrajith Sukumaran, etc played pivotal roles in the movie.

