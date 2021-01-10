Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Vellinakshatram' & Other Horror Films To Watch On Spooky Weekend

From comedy to action, south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's repertoire reflects the versatility of the actor. In every genre, he has given a hit and bagged praises from the critics and the audience alike. As the weekend is approaching and if you are a hard-core Prithviraj Sukumaran fan, who is looking for a spine-chilling flick, here is a list of Prithviraj's films that made the audience tremble effortlessly.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's films to watch for a spine-chilling experience

Vellinakshatram

The rom-com, starring Prithviraj, was released in 2004. The film also featured Taruni Sachdev, Meenakshi, Jagathy Sreekumar, Karthika Mathew, Thilakan, Jagadeesh, Salim Kumar and Siddique in lead roles. Though the film was criticised, it turned out to be a commercial hit. A few sequences of the film will give you a good laugh with a pinch of nail-biting scenes.

Ezra

This Prithviraj starrer was released in 2017. The Jay K directorial also featured Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sujith Shankar, Vijayaraghavan Pillai, and Sudev Nair in the lead. The film revolved around a newly married woman, who brings an antique Jewish box into her home, unaware that the box has the ghost of Abraham Ezra. The 2017 release was praised for the extensive paranormal research and visuals.

9

If you want to pick something from Prithviraj's recent work, 9 might grab your attention. The ensemble star cast of the 2019 release includes Prakash Raj, Mamta Mohandas, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Master Alok while Prithviraj is in dual roles. Interestingly, this film also marked Sukumaran's venture in production. It was also marked as the first regional Indian film production and distribution of Sony Pictures.

Anandabhadram

Not actually horror, but many sequences of the film might make you bury your face in your hands. This film was released in 2005. The plot of the film revolves around ghosts, spirits, and black magic. It is said that the film was inspired by the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, Theyyam, and Kathakali dance movements, and Kalaripayattu martial art forms. For the audience from a different region, it was also dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English. It was also an inspiration for Tanthra, another Malayalam film.

