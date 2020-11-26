Prithviraj Unveils Aishwarya Lekshmi Starrer 'Kumari's' Motion Poster; Check Out

Actor Prithviraj on Wednesday, November 26, unveiled the motion poster of his forthcoming Malayalam movie Kumari. The film, starring Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead is interestingly presented by Prithviraj and his partner Supriya Menon under their production banner. The movie is written and directed by Ranam (2018) fame Nirmal Sahadev.

Here's Kumari's motion poster:

Kumari touted to be a fantasy-thriller narrates a mystical tale inspired by Indian folklore. "Their promise. Her nightmare. It’s a privilege for @prithvirajproductions to be presenting this fascinating film set against the backdrop of native folklore and myths of our land," (sic) wrote Prithviraj while unveiling the motion poster of the film. Interestingly, Kumari marks Nirmal and Prithviraj's second association after Ranam (2018).

Kumari's cast and crew details

Besides Aishwarya Lekshmi, details about Kumari's cast are yet to be revealed by the makers. Ranam (2018) fame Jigme Tenzing will be handling the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang will be doing the editing. Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music for the Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer. The movie, bankrolled by Giju John, Nirmal Sahadev, Jakes Bejoy, and Sreejith Sarang is currently in pre-production.

What's next for Aishwarya Lekshmi on the work front?

Aishwarya Lekshmi has an array of movies at different stages of production. She has Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush, Manu Ashokan's Kaanekkane with Tovino Thomas, and others in the pipeline. Thereafter, Aishwarya Lekshmi also has Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty.

The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others in prominent roles. The film is inspired by veteran writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel of the same name. The shoot of the film was stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic, however, reports have it that the film will recommence shoot soon.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a slew of movies in his kitty. He is currently filming cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak's Cold Case with Aditi Balan. Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj has Blessy's Aadu Jeevitham with Amala Paul, Shaji Kailas' Kaduva, among others.

