Prithviraj Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Returning From Jordan

Malayalam actor Prithviraj has been under quarantine in a hotel in Kochi. The actor returned from Jordan on May 22, 2020. It has been reported that he had taken a voluntary COVID-19 test and the results have come out negative. Prithviraj took to his social media account and disclosed that he has tested negative for coronavirus.

On his social media, Prithviraj wrote that he did a test to know if he was infected by the coronavirus. He also posted a screenshot of his coronavirus test to support his statements. While posting about the test on his social media, Prithviraj wrote, ‘Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all.’ [sic]

Prithviraj, as well as the cast and crew of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, were shooting in Jordan when the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak was put in action. The entire team of Aadujeevitham along with Prithviraj were stranded in Jordan. It has been reported that they cast and crew returned to India on May 22, 2020.

After being stranded in the west Asian country for more than three months, the actor flew to India by a repatriation flight. The flight took off from Amman and reached Delhi, from where he was flown to Kochi. The cast and crew were brought back as a part of India’s effort to bring back its citizens from all around the world.

Prithviraj has kept his fans updated about his journey. A few days back, Prithviraj mentioned that his institutionalised quarantine of seven days had ended and that he was heading home to spend the rest of his days in lockdown. In the post, he also mentioned that people like him who have reached home or are reaching home should know that the quarantine has not ended for them. He urged everyone to follow the rules of quarantine.

Prithviraj shared a picture of himself in a bottle green coloured shirt and a pair of dark coloured jeans. He wore a pair of contrasting white coloured kicks that completed the look perfectly. Prithviraj also wore a dark coloured face mask and wore white coloured gloves. A part of his post read, ‘My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn’t mean the end of your quarantine period. Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home.’ [sic]

