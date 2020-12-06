When Prithviraj Sukumaran Broke THIS Record Held By Megastar Mohanlal For 20 Years

Prithviraj Sukumaran is hands-down one of the most bankable actors of Malayalam film industry, who kick-started his career in acting at the age of 20. The superstar has starred in over 100 films of Malayalam cinema and has also garnered several prestigious accolades for his stellar performances in a number of Malayalam films. However, did you know Prithviraj broke megastar Mohanlal's record of being the youngest recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for 'Best Actor' which the latter held for 20 years?

Also Read | Prithviraj Gets A Warm Welcome From His 'welcoming Committee' As He Returns Home

Prithviraj Sukumaran's trivia: He won the Kerala State Film Award at the age of 24

Although most of Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies are a hit at the box office, his exemplary performances in many critically lauded films have fetched him several accolades throughout his two-decade-long career as an actor. In 2006, Prithviraj starred in filmmaker M. Padmakumar's Malayalam political thriller Vaasthavam in the lead role alongside Kavya Madhavan and Samvrutha Sunil. Although the film garnered a lot of positive reviews from film critics as well as the masses, the 38-year-old's performance as Balachandran Adiga in the film was highly lauded by everyone. In addition to that, Prithviraj received his first-ever Kerela State Film Award in the category of 'Best Actor' for Vaasthavam.

Also Read | Prithviraj Shares New Still From Upcoming Thriller 'Cold Case': See Picture

The Driving License actor was 24 years old when he received his first-ever Kerela State Film Award, making him the youngest recipient of the prestigious film award. However, before Prithviraj, the record of being the youngest recipient of the Kerela State Film Award was held by Malayalam megastar Mohanlal for 20 years. For the unversed, Mohanlal received the Kerela State Film Award for 'Best Actor' at the age of 26 for the comedy-drama titled T. P. Balagopalan M. A. which released back in 1986. He played the titular role in this Sathyan Anthikkad directorial which also boasted of Shobana, Balan K. Nair, Kuthiravattam Pappu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sreenivasan and Sukumari in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares An Adorable Picture Of Nazriya & Parvathy From 'Koode'

However, the 60-year-old has been honoured with the prestigious award six times whereas Prithviraj has won the award twice. Till date, Mohanlal holds the record of receiving the highest number of Kerela State Film Awards in the category of 'Best Actor', followed by prolific Malayalam actor Mammootty, who holds five Kerela State Film Awards.

Also Read | Prithviraj's Daughter Ally Writes A Letter To Santa Claus Negotiating Her Gift For 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.