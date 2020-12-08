Prithviraj Sukumaran To Begin Shooting For 'Kuruthi' Tomorrow, Read Details

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj shared an exciting piece of news revealing that he begins shooting for his upcoming film from tomorrow. In the post, one can read the write up that says, “Shooting starts tomorrow” in bright red colour. The wording has been written on a door that also shows some red light. The post also shows the list of cast and crew at the bottom of the post.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the movie. He wrote, “@kuruthimovie A vow to kill... an oath to protect! Rolling from tomorrow”. The actor also went on to tag the cast and crew in the caption section. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | When Sharmila Tagore Said She Had No Idea About Lip-syncing In Debut Film Kashmir Ki Kaali

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice and were happy seeing the post. The post received likes and positive comments from fans and netizens. Some of the users commented on the post revealing that they are very excited about it. While some revealed that they are looking forward to it. One of the users wrote, “yay! Was finally waiting for this day”. Another one wrote, “this is super duper news”. Netizens also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Did You Know Prithviraj Sukumaran Was Initially The Lead Actor In 'Mallu Singh'?

About the film

The film Kuruthi is being helmed by Manu Warrier and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy in lead roles. The movie is being bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions. Much details about the film have not yet been revealed by the makers nor the actor of the film.

Also read | Prithviraj Shares His First Look From Nirmal Sahadev's Next; Says 'I'll Be Back'

Also read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Next Malayalam Film 'Kuruthi' Shoot Date And Star Cast Announced

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.