Prithviraj's Fan Sends Him Book Written By Her, Says He Inspired Her To Chase Her Dreams

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently received a book from one of his fans who created a character in her book, inspired by the actor’s real-life personality. He posted a snap of the Sakhi cover page along with a heartfelt note attached to it. The note spoke about how the author, Amanda, was motivated to follow her dreams after meeting him in person when she was just 16. Prithviraj’s fans were also quite touched by the gesture as they flooded the comments section with uplifting messages.

Prithviraj-inspired character in a book

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently uploaded a bunch of pictures of the things he received from a fan. He posted a picture of a book titled Sakhi, which had been written by a woman named Amanda. Along with the book, he received a small note where the Sakhi book author had spoken about the impact Prithviraj had on her life.

She mentioned that they had once met when she was just sixteen years old and eventually, he became a source of inspiration for her. She also added that she sent the first look to Prithviraj to convey the gratitude she has for him. Amanda also wrote that Prithviraj’s persona helped her create the character Madhav Niranjan in the book Sakhi.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has thanked Amanda for her kind words and gesture. He also mentioned that he was completely flattered by the fact that he unknowingly played a part in shaping a character in her book. He also shed some light on how glad he was about the impact he had on her and her dreams. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, his fans have mentioned how amazing the entire incident is. A few of his fans have used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts on the book and the note that he received. A few others have also sent out love to the actor through a few heartfelt words. Have a look at the bunch of comments on his post here.

