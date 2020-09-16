Prithviraj Shares A Note Written By Daughter & His Take On How COVID-19 Has Affected Kids

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share a picture of a note written by his daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj. The piece of paper throws some light on the gravity of Coronavirus pandemic and how people can stay safe from it. The little girl’s take on the global health hazard is being highly appreciated by his fans as they find the note very informative and insightful for her age.

Ally’s take on the pandemic

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to speak about how the pandemic has been affecting little children. He posted a picture of a note written by Ally, which throws some light on how children have been looking at the ongoing health emergency.

In the note, Alankrita has mentioned that COVID-19 is quite strong and must be taken seriously without a doubt. She has also hoped that a scientist would soon find an antidote to this virus so that things can go back to normal.

Alankrita Menon Prithviraj has also asked people to stay indoors as much as possible since it is not safe to be out. She has asked people to consume healthy food and juices to keep their health in check. The little girl has also suggested that people should be brave and strong in such difficult times.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has spoken about how children are taking the ongoing pandemic. He has mentioned that most people are trying to go back to normal but kids still have COVID-19 at the back of their mind. He has added that Ally created this COVID-19 note on her own when she was not busy playing around. He has also written how he has been hoping for a vaccine to be prepared so that everyone, especially the kids, can go back to their normal lives. Have a look at the post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented Alankrita’s writings skills as they have been put forth very clearly. They have also used a bunch of emoticons to express how they agree with her stance on the topic. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

