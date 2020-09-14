Prithviraj Reveals He 'would Love To Make' A Rom-com Movie In Tamil; See Tweet

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently responded to a fan's query about his interest in rom-com films. An ardent fan of Prithviraj Sukumaran, on Friday, September 11, asked the actor, "Would you be interested in making a Tamil rom-com, some day down the line?". (sic) Prithviraj Sukumaran responded to the fan's query saying that he would love to make a Tamil rom-com in the future. " Of course I would love to make a RomCom in Tamil again," (sic) wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Check out the conversation between Prithviraj and his fan here:

Happy birthday @IanMakesNoSense 😊 Of course I would love to make a RomCom in Tamil again! https://t.co/d8IwAxY9O7 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 11, 2020

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Unseen Picture From 'Nandanam', Asks Fans To Trust The Flow

Prithviraj's Tamil movies

Although Prithviraj pre-dominantly appears in Malayalam movies, the actor has tried his luck in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. Prithviraj made his Tamil debut with KV Anand's Kana Kandaen. The movie, starring Srikanth, Gopika, and Prithviraj in the lead, was dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The success of his Kollywood debut motivated Prithviraj to sign more Tamil films. Prithviraj Sukumaran's last Tamil movie was Vasanthabalan's Kaaviya Thalaivan with Siddharth and Vedhika.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran To Star In India's First Virtually Shot Film; Read Details

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj was last seen in Sachy's Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The movie, starring Prithviraj, Biju Menon, and Ranjith in the lead, narrates the tale of Ayyapanum and Koshiyum who engage in a brawl due to misunderstanding. The film released to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Interestingly, the Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer will soon be remade in Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Top-rated Thriller Films According To IMDb

What's next for Prithviraj?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to join the sets of Shaji Kailas' Kaduva in the coming months. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, is an action-thriller loosely based on a real-life incident. The film marks popular director Shaji Kailas' return to Malayalam cinema after three years. A few weeks ago, the first look of the movie was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes A 'Happy Birthday' To South Diva Manju Warrier; See Post

The movie was expected to go on floors early this year. However, due to the pandemic, the release of the film was stalled. The Shaji Kailas-directorial is produced by Prithviraj, Supriya Menon, and Listin Stephen under their respective banners. Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj is supposed to start work on Lucifer's (2019) sequel.

The sequel, titled L2: Empuraan, is currently in pre-production. The film scripted by actor Murali Gopy stars Mohanlal in the lead. Apart from the Lucifer sequel, Prithviraj has an array of movies at different stages of production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.