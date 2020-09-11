Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Unseen Picture From 'Nandanam', Asks Fans To Trust The Flow

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the time he was working on the film Nandanam. He has mentioned with the picture that he got into acting just to keep himself occupied in the summer break before returning to college. He has thrown some light on how going with the flow can help one at times as it takes you in the right direction. His followers have flooded the comments section with agreement while also remembering the film Nandanam by director Ranjith.

Prithviraj’s Nandanam throwback

South Indian actor Prithviraj recently took to Instagram to share an anecdote about the beginning of his acting career. He posted a picture that was taken at the commencement of his debut film, Nandanam. In the picture, he is seen wearing a pair of oval glasses while he dons thick and bushy hair. He is seen posing with his arms wrapped around himself while he smiles slightly for the camera.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj has mentioned that this picture was clicked at the Pooja of his film Nandanam. He has also mentioned that this was his first film and the picture was taken one year before the actual release. The actor has mentioned that when he got into this profession, he barely had any clue about what life has in store for him. He started off with acting just to keep himself occupied during the college summer breaks.

Prithviraj has mentioned that acting and creative work in the film industry have now occupied completely in the present scenario. He has also added a piece of advice for everyone who is looking for a path in life. He has asked his followers to go with the flow sometimes as it might take you to the right destination. Have a look at the inspiring post on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have added heartfelt comments about the great heights achieved by the actor in the past few years. His wife, Supriya Menon Prithviraj, and actor Sidhique have also added sweet comments on the post. A few of his followers are remembering the film Nandanam and how much they enjoyed it. Have a look at the comments on the post here.



Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

